Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $473.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.30 million and the highest is $476.50 million. Kirby posted sales of $643.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,615. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $23,458,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $20,559,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

