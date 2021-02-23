KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

