Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.45 ($126.42).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €105.78 ($124.45) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

