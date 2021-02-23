Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.55 ($126.52).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €105.78 ($124.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

