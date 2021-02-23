Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

RDSMY stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

