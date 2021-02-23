Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.