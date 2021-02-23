Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.