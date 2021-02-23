Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of ProShares Ultra Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Utilities stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Profile

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

