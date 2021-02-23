Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of PWV opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.89.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

