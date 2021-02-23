Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

