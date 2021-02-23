Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,448 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,018 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,087. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

