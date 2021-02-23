Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sharps Compliance worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 million and a PE ratio of 189.17. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

