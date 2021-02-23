Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,191 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,365 shares of company stock valued at $287,159. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.