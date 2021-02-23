Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 129,521 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

