Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 11,186,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

