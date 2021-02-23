KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Trading Down 2%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 6,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 39.20% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

