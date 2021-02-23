KuCoin Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00674769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00028326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003367 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.