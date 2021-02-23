Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.