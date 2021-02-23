Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Robert Perelman Sells 25,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $215,575.50.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $46,924.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

