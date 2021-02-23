Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

