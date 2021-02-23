Lake Street Capital Boosts PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target to $9.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $5.55 on Monday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $399.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.