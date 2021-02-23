Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $942,000 Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,616 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.