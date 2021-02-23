Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $955,000 Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of SEAS opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

