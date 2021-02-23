Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.