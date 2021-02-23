Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet stock opened at $256.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.02. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

