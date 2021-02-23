Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

