Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Cap of $372,064.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $372,064.00 and $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,754.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.87 or 0.03188732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00353735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.01056339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00428502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00379376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00257227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

