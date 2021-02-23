LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $115.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

