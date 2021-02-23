Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,468 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.7% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $324,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

