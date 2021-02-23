Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Humana by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Humana by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 165,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $379.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.97. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

