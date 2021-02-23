Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of GE opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

