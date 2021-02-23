Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

