Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of -62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

