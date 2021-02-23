Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

