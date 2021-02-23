Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.09. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

