Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

