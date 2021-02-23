Lido Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 94,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

