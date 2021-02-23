Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. 489,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,598. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

