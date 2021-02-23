LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

