Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

