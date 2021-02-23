Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $69,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $250.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

