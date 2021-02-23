Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

