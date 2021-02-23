Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

