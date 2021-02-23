Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Lindsay worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

