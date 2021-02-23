Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.37 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $276.89 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

