LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.80.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

