LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of LivaNova worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in LivaNova by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 497,626 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

