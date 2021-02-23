LKQ Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.