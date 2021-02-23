Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.11

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $102.40 million and $48.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.00677516 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.24 or 0.04257010 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

