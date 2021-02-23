Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 1,388,008 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,008 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Raytheon Technologies worth $217,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $87.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

